County department head appointed to Irondequoit Town Board

Steve Barz, who serves as communications director for Monroe County, has been appointed to a vacant Irondequoit Town Board seat.

The other board members voted to appoint him during their meeting Tuesday, and Barz was sworn in and seated immediately. He's filling a seat on the all-Democratic board that was previously held by John Perticone, who was elected supervisor in November.

The Irondequoit Democratic Committee also designated Barz as its Town Board candidate. His term expires at the end of the year, so he must run for election.

Barz has held several roles in county government since early 2020. He came aboard soon after Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, a former Irondequoit town supervisor, took office.

He has held roles as a public information officer in the county health department, assistant airport director, and communications director.

Before that, he was Republican state Sen. Joe Robach's communications director for almost seven years and constituent services director for the town of Greece for three years.