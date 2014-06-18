© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

New York Insurance Rate Review Process More Transparent Than Other States

WXXI News
Published June 18, 2014 at 4:21 PM EDT
healthcare_costs.jpeg
www.thinkprogress.org
/

Advocates say protections for insurance consumers in New York State are stronger than in many other states.

New York residents can view proposed insurance rate changes on the Department of Financial Services website.

Vice President for Health Initiatives at the Community Service Society of New York, Elisabeth Benjamin says many other states have a process that is less transparent.

Consumer advocates across the country say a process that is open to insurance consumer review is the model for states to follow.

“I think the first year of the rate review process where we restored public rate review and the government’s ability to do this, the proposed rate increases where something on the order of 14 a percent on average, and they only got 9 percent approved rate increase, of that year,” Benjamin told WXXI.

Benjamin says the state’s insurance rate review process saves consumers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

Tags

Arts & LifehealthcareNew York Health Insurance Exchangecost1