More New Yorkers signed up for health insurance through the state’s marketplace for 2019 than for any previous year, according to numbers from the state…
More New Yorkers have signed up for health insurance through the state’s marketplace this year than last, with almost a month still to go in this year’s…
New York State has cut many of the health insurance increases proposed earlier this year by insurance companies.Financial Services Superintendent Maria…
Advocates say protections for insurance consumers in New York State are stronger than in many other states.New York residents can view proposed insurance…
Steve Howard is in good spirits, because today he qualified for health insurance for the first time in 37 years. He’s one of 47 people who attended a…
On this week's show we're digging into the Affordable Care Act just before the New York Health Insurance Exchange opens next week. Send us your questions…
There's still a lot of confusion around the Affordable Care Act and that's likely to continue. On October 1, the New York Health Insurance Exchange (which…