Do You Have Questions About the NY Health Exchange?

WXXI News
Published September 23, 2013 at 3:42 PM EDT
There's still a lot of confusion around the Affordable Care Act and that's likely to continue. On October 1, the New York Health Insurance Exchange (which is one of a number of state health exchanges created by the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) will open so thousands of uninsured state residents can enroll in a health care plan which will go into effect on January 1, 2014. But some area residents may not know what an exchange even is or the important details involved with these new health care plans. Do you have questions about this issue? Email them to Hélène Biandudi Hofer at: hbiandudi@wxxi.org or Tweet your questions to @HeleneWXXI. We'll take on this issue during this week's #NeedtoKnowRochester.

