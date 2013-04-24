Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
The University of Rochester's Strong Fertility Center is Turning 30
May 3rd is the 30th Anniversary of the Strong Fertility Center's in vitro fertilization program.
Dr. Kathleen Hoeger specializes in obstetrics and reproductive endocrinology. She says the Strong Fertility Center will celebrate with a "family reunion" where former patients and their children are invited to a private party from 5 to 7pm at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.
The Center will also honor its founder, retired chair of OB/GYN Dr. Henry Thiede, a URMC professor emeritus whose vision helped create one of the first in vitro fertilization programs in New York State.