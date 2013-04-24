The University of Rochester's Strong Fertility Center is Turning 30

May 3rd is the 30th Anniversary of the Strong Fertility Center's in vitro fertilization program.



Dr. Kathleen Hoeger specializes in obstetrics and reproductive endocrinology. She says the Strong Fertility Center will celebrate with a "family reunion" where former patients and their children are invited to a private party from 5 to 7pm at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.



The Center will also honor its founder, retired chair of OB/GYN Dr. Henry Thiede, a URMC professor emeritus whose vision helped create one of the first in vitro fertilization programs in New York State.



