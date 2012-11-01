Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Healthy Friday: Active transportation, Meningitis/Steroid shot
This month on Healthy Friday:
Healthy Friday 10/19
1-1:30pm Active transportation
The Rochester Cycling Alliance continues to push for a more active transportation model for Rochester.
Gusts: Dr. Scott MacRae and Erick Frisch, City of Rochester transportation office.
1:30-2pm Meningitis/Steroid shot
The latest on the outbreak of fungal meningitis related to steroid shots.
Guest: Dr. Ed Walsh, infectious disease expert.