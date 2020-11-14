© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Balter, Mitrano concede in respective congressional races

WXXI News | By Jillian Forstadt
Published November 14, 2020 at 1:11 AM EST
dana_balter_magnarelli.jpg
Tom Magnarelli
/
WRVO Public Media
Dana Balter in Syracuse

( Binghamton, NY - WSKG) Democratic candidate Dana Balter conceded to Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus) in the race for New York’s 24th Congressional District on Friday.

Katko had a lead of 44,729 votes by the end of the day Thursday, according to Syracuse.com. There were just 40,000 absentee ballots left to count at that point, meaning Balter could not overcome Katko’s lead.

In a statement, Balter said it’s important every vote is still counted, even if the current numbers make it clear her campaign does not have a path forward.

“I thank all those at the boards of elections for their professionalism and want to reiterate that they need to be given the time and space to finish their work,” Balter said.

She went on to congratulate Katko, who has held the seat since 2015, on his victory.

“[I] hope that in his next term, he will advocate for policies that will help working families in this district,” Balter added. “As I’ve said since the beginning of my campaign, central and western New Yorkers deserve affordable and accessible healthcare, an economy that works for working people, and a political system free from the influence of big money.”

Balter tried to unseat Katko in 2018, losing by about 5 percentage points. She performed well in polls from Siena College/Syracuse.com prior to this year’s general election.

tracy_mitrano_celia_clarke.jpg
Credit Celia Clarke / WSKG Public Media
Tracy MItrano. Corning, NY. September 12, 2019.

Meanwhile in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Democrat Tracy Mitrano also conceded to Republican Congressman Tom Reed on Friday. Reed had already declared victory with more than 60 percent of the vote. The Associated Press had previously called the race for Reed, as well.

Mitrano, who also lost to Reed in 2018, had said she would not concede until every absentee vote was counted.

“Tompkins County, the seat of the lion’s share of Democratic votes, does not project completion any earlier than late next week,” Mitrano said in a statement. “Although the counting of absentee ballots continues to narrow the margin, the math has long pointed to a clear victory for my opponent.”*

Republican candidates are leading in Congressional races across Central New York. In New York’s 22nd Congressional District, former Republican representative Claudia Tenney had a lead of more than 21,000 votes over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi (D-Utica) on Thursday.

In New York’s 19th Congressional District, incumber Democrat Antonio Delgado declared victory in the race. Republican challenger Kyle Van De Water has not conceded.

Tags

Arts & LifeRep. John KatkoDana Baltertracy mitranoRep. Tom Reed1
Gabe Altieri
Gabe is a native of Sackets Harbor, New York and 2014 graduate of Syracuse University. He began his broadcasting career with KNLV AM/FM in Ord, Nebraska. Gabe’s background includes everything from covering city council meetings to play-by-play of Nebraska state basketball championships. This is his second stint in the Southern Tier. He live here for summer after graduating from Syracuse while interning with the Binghamton Mets.
See stories by Gabe Altieri