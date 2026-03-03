Moehle set to deliver speech on the state of Brighton

Brighton Supervisor Bill Moehle is scheduled to deliver his 2026 State of the Town Address at 7 p.m. March 11 at the temporary Town Hall on the Empire State University campus, 680 Westfall Road.

Moehle will reflect on the town’s accomplishments over the past year and highlight key initiatives, community investments, and milestones that “have strengthened Brighton’s neighborhoods and services,” according to a news release. He’ll also outline his agenda for 2026.

This will likely be Moehle’s last State of the Town address. Earlier this year, he announced that he was running for reelection, but he suspended his campaign after the Brighton Democratic Committee gave its designation for supervisor to his challenger, Town Board member Nate Salzman.

Moehle has held the supervisor’s office for eight terms, and before that, he was Brighton’s town attorney.