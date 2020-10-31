Monroe County: more than 35% of registered voters have cast ballots so far

Monroe County saw another busy day of early voting on Saturday, the eigth day of early voting in New York state.

A total of 9,947 voters turned out at the 12 early voting sites in the county on Saturday. The total number of early voters is 94,773, which is 18% of the total number of registered voters in Monroe County. Early voting in the state began last year, and this is the first presidential election it has been available.

Monroe County Board of Elections officials also say that 91,136 absentee ballots have been returned so far. Combined with the early voting, that represents 35.5% of all registered voters in the county who have voted early or sent in an absentee ballot in advance of the Nov. 3 general election.

The last day of early voting is Sunday, Nov. 1, polls will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. A complete listing of site locations is below:

Early voting sites in Monroe County for Sunday, November 1

• David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605.

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, second floor, 57 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14604.

• Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611.

• Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608.

• SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

• Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

• North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

• Marketplace Mall, north entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623.

• Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617.

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526.

• Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

• Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster, NY 14580.