City Council to hold listening session about recent events

Rochester City Council is taking some steps this week to continue with its review of what happened in the death of Daniel Prude.

Council is holding a listening session for Rochesterians who want to talk about about recent events, including the death of Prude, reimagining public safety and the resulting protests. Prude died last March, a week after police restrained him on the pavement. He suffocated and died a week later. His death was ruled a homicide.

The listening session will be held virtually, Wednesday, September 16, on Zoom starting at 5:00 p.m. Participants will have three minutes to comment directly to Council, and officials say that City Council members will be there to listen rather than to comment.

Interested participants should sign up by emailing Katy.Hasselwander@CityofRochester.Gov or by calling 585-428-7538, and providing a brief description of their topic, their name, phone number, and address. Only participant’s names will be shared live. Participants will speak in the order their sign-up is received and confirmed by Council staff.

This session will be livestreamed on the Council's YouTube Channel and shared on the Council Facebook page. More information can be found at cityofrochester.gov/publicmeetings.

Another recent development involving City Council is word received late last week from City Council President Loretta Scott. She says that the council plans to hire a New York City based attorney, Andrew Celli Jr., to conduct an independent review and investigation into the processes that happened after police first made contact with Prude last March and prior to the public announcement of his death earlier this month.

City Council will also be working with former city corporation counsel Linda Kingsley who is working on a pro-bono basis to provide temporary legal counsel and advice to Council members.