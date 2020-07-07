Memorial service details announced for Assemblyman David Gantt

Memorial service details for longtime local Assemblyman David Gantt have been announced.

The 137th District Democrat had been in the Assembly for 37 years when he died last Wednesday at the age of 78, after dealing with health issues in recent years.

His district includes parts of the City of Rochester and the Town of Gates.

His family is inviting the public to view his body at Church of Love Faith Center at 700 Exchange Boulevard on Friday, July 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Due to state guidelines regarding COVID-19, those wishing to view the body must wear a mask.

There will be a ceremony for family and close friends at the Church of Love Faith Center at 10 a.m.

That will be available to the public through Facebook Live.