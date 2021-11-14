-
Longtime Rochester area Assemblyman David Gantt is being remembered for the devotion he showed to his district and the guidance he gave to many local…
Demond Meeks, a labor union organizer with SEIU1199 who ran against the establishment for the Democratic line in the 137th Assembly District, has won the…
Memorial service details for longtime local Assemblyman David Gantt have been announced.The 137th District Democrat had been in the Assembly for 37 years…
Longtime local Assemblyman David Gantt has died, his office said early Wednesday evening.The 78-year-old Gantt had announced in February that, under the…
Inside an office park on Brighton-Henrietta Town line Road, the political fates of a number of politicians will be decided. This is where the Monroe…
With the possibility of 800 layoffs at the end of the school year the Rochester City School District and community members are hoping for the best and…
Assemblyman David Gantt says he’ll push hard for $35 million in spin-up aid for the district immediately. Spin-up aid is money borrowed from the state. If…
Under advice from his doctors, longtime Rochester-area Assemblyman David Gantt will not seek re-election. He said he made the decision a few weeks ago.The…
Ernest Flagler-Mitchell is the latest Democrat to throw his hat in the ring for the 137th District State Assembly seat. David Gantt has held the seat for…
Rochester City Board of Education Commissioner Natalie Sheppard is a candidate for the 137th District Assembly seat now held by Democrat David Gantt.Gantt…