Lightfoot elevated to City Council VP

Rochester City Council has a new vice president. At-large Council member Willie J. Lightfoot was elevated to the post Tuesday night by a unanimous vote. His nomination was announced earlier this week.

“I am honored and humbled to serve our great city as the vice president of the City Council. I am grateful to my colleagues on City Council for selecting me and look forward to serving in this role,” said Lightfoot.

Lightfoot says he’s extremely excited for the opportunity to tackle difficult issues like council’s proposed Police Accountability Board.

“Once people see the amendments that we’re proposing I think that some of that loud noise will be diminished. I think overall we’ve done a good job listening to – all – of the community and the police are a part of the community,” said Lightfoot. “We had the challenge of making sure that everyone’s voice was heard, and I think we’ve done our due diligence in doing that. And I think we’ll be putting out a piece of legislation that everyone can be proud of.”

The vice president role became available after longtime councilman Adam McFadden pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to an ongoing investigation involving an organization funded by the Rochester Housing Authority. State law required McFadden to step down. McFadden’s South District Council seat remains open.

Rochester’s City Charter requires council to replace any vacant seat with a person from the same political party within a month of a resignation. Council President Loretta Scott says that process is ongoing, and expects to meet that deadline.

A statement from City Council said that Lightfoot will serve the remainder of McFadden’s term as vice president, which ends on Dec. 31.