Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council President Loretta Scott are calling for a residency requirement for all newly hired officers in the…
Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry were joined by more than a dozen community leaders for a solutions-focused discussion on…
Rochester City Council on Monday discussed a series of proposals meant to stem a wave of evictions that could come as a result of the coronavirus…
A Rochester City Council leader is hoping a lot of people take part in a virtual town hall this week to combat gun violence.Council Vice President Willie…
The Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke Monday in support of this weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally -- but said the…
Members of Rochester City Council and concerned community members are calling for a deeper look into the incident between a 10-year-old girl and city…
Looking ahead to the new year, City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot said he plans to continue his focus on economic development in the city, and…
Rochester City Council has a new vice president. At-large Council member Willie J. Lightfoot was elevated to the post Tuesday night by a unanimous vote.…