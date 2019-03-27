© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Inclusion Desk
Move To Include
MOVE TO INCLUDE is a partnership between WXXI and the Golisano Foundation designed to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and physical disabilities. Through programming and special events, WXXI and the Golisano Foundation﻿ look to build a more inclusive community by inspiring and motivating people to embrace different abilities and include all people in every aspect of community life.﻿﻿

DeVos criticized over plan to cut Special Olympics funding

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 27, 2019 at 12:42 PM EDT
Special Olympics
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is facing sharp pushback over a proposal to cut federal funding to the Special Olympics.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have taken to social media to rebuke DeVos for her plan to cut funding for the group as part of $7 billion in reductions in 2020. The organization received $17.6 million from the Education Department this year, but DeVos says it should be supported through philanthropy.

House Democrats grilled DeVos in a budget hearing Tuesday, with Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., calling the cut "appalling."

Others calling on DeVos to rethink the decision include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women's soccer team.

A department spokeswoman says DeVos supports the organization and has donated to it in the past.

This story was produced by WXXI’s Inclusion Desk, focusing on disabilities and inclusion.

Inclusion DeskInclusion DeskMove to Include
