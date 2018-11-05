State and local Democratic leaders urge New Yorkers to vote

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was touring the state today urging New Yorkers to get out and vote Tuesday.

Gillibrand was joined in Rochester by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Democratic candidate for state attorney general Tish James, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and candidate for Congress Joe Morelle at a rock the vote event at Monroe Community College.

This rally was sponsored by the Black Student Union at MCC.

"This election is about all of you," Gillibrand said. "It’s about your voices, it’s about your values, it’s about your vote. And what we are fighting for, are the things that you are most concerned about around your kitchen table."

While all of the speakers are registered Democrats, their messages focused on voting in general.

"We are more divided now than we've ever been since the Civil War," James said. "And all of you in this room can make a difference. And so if you believe that the power lies in your hands, then all of you have got to march to the polls tomorrow in quiet dignity, in quiet defiance, in quiet resistance to what is happening."

Hochul discussed the history of voting, especially a woman’s right to vote, in the region.

"So you need to honor that. You need to honor the spirit of those individuals who had the power and the courage back when they went against the tides of their time, went against society, went against culture and they stood up, so today, 100 years later, you could have that right to vote."

Members of this group are also making stops in Buffalo, Watertown and Albany on Monday, while Republican candidate for governor Marc Molinaro is campaigning in New York City and Long Island.