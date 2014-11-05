Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Election 2014 Recap
We recap the winners, losers, and those waiting to be a winner or loser, from Tuesday's mid-term election. We will discuss how huge Repbulican wins will affect both the state and federal governments, and what's next for the Slaughter-Assini race that was too close to call Tuesday night.