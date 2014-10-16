Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Redistricting
On Election Day, voters will get a look at redistricting. So what, exactly, are we voting on? We’ll break it down with our guests:
- Katherine Smith, vice president of the League of Women Voters
- Stu Berger, former president of Citizens for a Better NY
- Neil Jaschik, former president of the Interfaith Alliance of Rochester