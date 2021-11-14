-
New Yorkers are losing a congressional seat. The U.S. Census Bureau announced this week that New York State fell 89 residents short of the threshold…
-
By the slimmest of margins -- just 89 people -- New York will slip from 27 to 26 congressional districts after next year’s elections, now that the 2020…
-
ConnectionsMonroe County Executive Adam Bello wants to create an independent commission charged with drawing new boundary lines for the county's legislative…
-
An independent commission would draw new boundary lines for Monroe County’s 29 legislative districts based on 2020 Census data under legislation proposed…
-
On Election Day, voters will get a look at redistricting. So what, exactly, are we voting on? We’ll break it down with our guests:Katherine Smith, vice…
-
Proposed redistricting maps for New York’s congressional delegation have been released by a federal magistrate judge.Judge U.S. Magistrate Roanne Mann’s…