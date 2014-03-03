Cuomo Spends on Ads to Promote Budget Priorities

Governor Cuomo is spending some of his $33 million dollar campaign war chest on ads to promote his state budget priorities.

The ads, which feature in part Cuomo speaking directly to camera , focus on the governor’s pitch for his tax cut plan and an ethics package that includes public financing of political campaigns and a crack down on bribery.

Karen Scharff, with Citizen Action, says the ethics ads are a good sign.

“The governor’s ads are signaling that he intends to get it done and get it in his budget April 1st,” Scharff said.

A third Cuomo ad advocates delaying implementation of new testing of the Common Core learning standards, which Cuomo says has been “premature”.