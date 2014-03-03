Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Cuomo Spends on Ads to Promote Budget Priorities
Governor Cuomo is spending some of his $33 million dollar campaign war chest on ads to promote his state budget priorities.
The ads, which feature in part Cuomo speaking directly to camera , focus on the governor’s pitch for his tax cut plan and an ethics package that includes public financing of political campaigns and a crack down on bribery.
Karen Scharff, with Citizen Action, says the ethics ads are a good sign.
“The governor’s ads are signaling that he intends to get it done and get it in his budget April 1st,” Scharff said.
A third Cuomo ad advocates delaying implementation of new testing of the Common Core learning standards, which Cuomo says has been “premature”.