NY Radio Host/Political Candidate Bill Nojay Loses CEO Position with Department of Transportation

The Republican candidate vying for the state's 133rd District Assembly seat, Bill Nojay, has been removed from his position as CEO of Detroit's Department of Transportation.

That's according to the Detroit News. The news article cites Nojay's "job-juggling" and "political views" as concerns to members of the City Council in Detroit and union officials.

Nojay is a conservative radio talk show host, his show is carried on 10 stations in upstate New York. He also served as a member of the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority for several years.

His opponent and fellow Republican on the GOP's primary ticket Richard Burke says he's quote "shocked" by the news.

"I know that most of the events I've been to Bill has been at. Given where his job was, I thought it was a pretty remarkable accomplishment. But no I don't know how that will affect him and from my perspective, he's the same candidate I was running against two days ago. He may have more time now to campaign," says Burke.

Burke says he and Nojay agreed from the start to conduct an “adult campaign” and he will not use Nojay's recent job loss against him on the campaign trail.

The winner of the September 13th GOP primary will face Steuben County legislator and Democrat Randy Weaver.

Nojay could not be reached by WXXI for comments.