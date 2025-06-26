© 2025 WXXI News
Men's mental health

12:00: Men's mental health

1:00: Cannabis use for chronic conditions

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Our first hour focuses on the prevalence of mental health issues among men. Men die by suicide at a rate higher than women. But the American Association of Medical Colleges points out that men are diagnosed with depression at far lower rates than women. Guest host Racquel Stephen and our panel discuss why men are underdiagnosed and under supported. Our guests also talk about the stigma surrounding mental health for men and discuss unique ways that local practitioners are meeting men’s mental health needs. Our guests:

  • Bryan Burroughs, psychiatric nurse practitioner and founder of RiteDiagnosis Psychiatry
  • Alexis Burgess, owner/operator of One Love, One Way
  • Wilbert “Trey” McCullough III, support group member
  • Kaptah Xi-Amaru, support group member

Then in our second hour, new studies show cannabis use is rising among older adults. Clinicians have been able to provide medical marijuana to eligible patients since 2016. But the legalization of cannabis in 2021 means increasing numbers of people are using it for a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, anxiety, cancer symptoms and seizures. Guest host Racquel Stephen talks with local clinicians and a patient about this trend and about what patients should consider when requesting and using cannabis. Our guests:

  • Leonid Vilensky, M.D., medical director of Upstate Pain Clinic
  • Al Bain, patient who uses cannabis
  • Paul Vermilion, M.D., assistant professor of palliative care in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center 

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
