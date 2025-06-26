As Anna Wintour shifts her focus, 'Vogue' is looking for a new U.S. editor

Vogue is looking to fill some elegant, expensive shoes: The U.S. magazine will search for a new editor-in-chief to give Anna Wintour more time to focus on her work as Vogue's global editorial director and parent company Condé Nast's chief content officer.

According to Vogue , Wintour told her staff on Thursday that a new position has opened up – head of editorial content at American Vogue.

Wintour's position at Condé Nast has expanded in recent years. In addition to editing American Vogue, Wintour oversees every Condé Nast brand globally - including Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ, AD, Condé Nast Traveler, Glamour, Bon Appétit, Tatler, World of Interiors, Allure and more, with the exception of The New Yorker.

Wintour is considered to be one of the most influential forces in global fashion. She became editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988 after working for London's Harpers & Queen magazine, New York's Harper's Bazaar, and the British edition of Vogue. She launched Teen Vogue in 2003 and Men's Vogue in 2005.

"Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one's work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine," Wintour told Vogue staff in a meeting on Thursday. "Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be."

With her legendary pageboy haircut, Wintour is known to be highly discerning, reserved and always impeccably dressed. It's widely believed she was the inspiration for the demanding boss-from-hell Miranda Priestly in the bestselling novel The Devil Wears Prada. Author Lauren Weisberger had worked as Wintour's assistant at Vogue. Meryl Streep played Priestly in a 2006 movie adaptation of the novel.



Copyright 2025 NPR