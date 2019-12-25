Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2019 Year in Review: Lake Ontario flooding
Lake Ontario experienced record-high flooding in 2019, and government officials are trying to learn how to deal with the changing reality of life on the lakeshore. Veronica Volk has been covering lake issues, and sat down with Megan Mack to talk about what’s happened.