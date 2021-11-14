Lake Ontario flooding

-
A recent report from the Government Accountability Office says that the International Joint Commission, the agency that helps regulate water levels on…
Experts with the board that helps regulate Lake Ontario sound cautiously optimistic that shoreline property owners won't face the kinds of flooding…
Twenty sites along the Lake Ontario shoreline and the St. Lawrence River have been selected for dredging in order to prevent future flooding. Governor…
Lake Ontario experienced record-high flooding in 2019, and government officials are trying to learn how to deal with the changing reality of life on the…
The board that helps regulate the level of Lake Ontario says it will continue to have some flexibility in taking steps that may help ease potential…
Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYS Attorney General Letitia James have announced an expanded lawsuit against the International Joint Commission, for “failing…
We’re joined by Governor Andrew Cuomo, who discusses updates with the REDI Commission. He was in Rochester on Wednesday to announce that the state has…
The amount of water that officials on the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board are releasing from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will be suing the International Joint Commission for failing to properly manage water levels on Lake…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some changes this week to his plan to build back the southern shore of Lake Ontario.The state's Resiliency and Economic…