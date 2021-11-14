Lake Ontario flood

-
Outflows will be increased from Lake Ontario.Lake Ontario is still high -- about 246 feet high. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says they’re…
Lake Ontario experienced record-high flooding in 2019, and government officials are trying to learn how to deal with the changing reality of life on the…
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced eligibility requirements for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program that will help…
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo has lifted the ‘state of emergency’ put into place on May 9 along Lake Ontario, Irondequoit Bay, Braddock’s Bay,…
Local Congressman Joe Morelle is pushing for funding of a ‘Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study.’Morelle joined Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich,…
Although members of the joint U.S. - Canadian agency that oversees a water regulation plan came to Central New York on Friday, some of those attending a…
ConnectionsProperty owners along the shores of Lake Ontario are dealing with devastating flooding. Soon, many will be faced with decisions related to how much to…
A coalition of New York property owners plans to sue the International Joint Commission (IJC), the international body that regulates water levels on...
There is word that the board of the International Joint Commission, the U.S. – Canadian agency that manages the waters shared by the two countries, may…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state agency officials were in Rochester on Monday to kick off a new commission that will work to toughen the infrastructure along…