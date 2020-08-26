© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Strong Museum of Play announces school club for online learners

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published August 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
museum_20exterior.jpg
Shane Rhinewald, Strong Museum
/
The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, NY, is an interactive, interactive museum devoted to the history and exploration of play.

 

The Strong National Museum of Play is offering a ten-week Strong school club for elementary students whose schooling will be virtual this fall. 

First through fifth graders will receive supervision and support from museum staff. Kids can take part in museum activities during breaks and during after school care.

“Everybody wants what’s best for their children, they want them to be educated, they want them to be safe and healthy first and foremost,” said Shane Rhinewald with The Strong. “But there’s also the social-emotional component of schooling as well that I think everybody’s trying to find that balance of ‘how do we have that piece in a safe manner?’” 

Similar programming is being provided by the Jewish Community Center, the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and others. While informal “pods” or study groups among neighbors and families are also emerging to meet the needs of working parents.

Depending on what lies ahead, Rhinewald said that the Museum of Play could provide more offerings.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world as far as what happens next and we recognize that’s an issue,” he said. “So we will certainly be looking at if this is something that we want to continue in the spring as well if there's a need for it in the community.”

Tags

Arts & LifeThe Strong Museumremote learningonline schooling1
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
See stories by Noelle E. C. Evans
Related Content
Load More