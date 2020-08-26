Strong Museum of Play announces school club for online learners

The Strong National Museum of Play is offering a ten-week Strong school club for elementary students whose schooling will be virtual this fall.

First through fifth graders will receive supervision and support from museum staff. Kids can take part in museum activities during breaks and during after school care.

“Everybody wants what’s best for their children, they want them to be educated, they want them to be safe and healthy first and foremost,” said Shane Rhinewald with The Strong. “But there’s also the social-emotional component of schooling as well that I think everybody’s trying to find that balance of ‘how do we have that piece in a safe manner?’”

Similar programming is being provided by the Jewish Community Center, the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and others. While informal “pods” or study groups among neighbors and families are also emerging to meet the needs of working parents.

Depending on what lies ahead, Rhinewald said that the Museum of Play could provide more offerings.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world as far as what happens next and we recognize that’s an issue,” he said. “So we will certainly be looking at if this is something that we want to continue in the spring as well if there's a need for it in the community.”