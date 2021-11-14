-
Sky Amish goes to school at a community classroom at the Genesee Valley Regional Market in Henrietta.Since August, Amish, who is 18, and most of the other…
-
Parents whose children attend the Rochester City School District have until Friday to let the district know whether they want to stick with remote…
-
ConnectionsHow is remote learning going for local students and teachers? This hour, we hear from parents and a teacher about how their children and students are…
-
Bishop Kearney High School will conduct classes remotely beginning Thursday.According to a news release issued by the Irondequoit school, it will offer…
-
Rochester City School District students who don’t have reliable internet will receive more robust Wi-Fi hotspots for their online learning. The Greater…
-
We talk with Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small and Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski about the latest…
-
The Strong National Museum of Play is offering a ten-week Strong school club for elementary students whose schooling will be virtual this fall. First…
-
ConnectionsAs teachers prepare to head back to the classroom – either in person or remotely – they have much to consider. We’ve heard from local teachers and parents…
-
For Brighton High School social studies teacher Jennifer Pacatte, it hasn't exactly been a summer of fun and relaxation. "I would say it's been this…