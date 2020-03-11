© 2021 WXXI News
MCC, SUNY expanding online learning due to coronavirus

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published March 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
James Brown
WXXI News
Monroe Community College Downtown Campus

Under orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the entire State University of New York system will switch to distance learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

That means SUNY Geneseo, The College at Brockport, Monroe Community College, Finger Lakes Community College and other state colleges will stop in-person classes on March 19.

Tony Perez, Monroe Community College's chief of public safety, said the college has been preparing for this moment for a few weeks. He said the college already uses the video conferencing platform Zoom and online learning site Blackboard for many classes. The college is already training more staff to use those tools.

“Monroe Community College has been a leader in online learning,” Perez said. “We have put things in 

place. We’re giving individuals a platform for doing so that don’t currently do so."

Perez said MCC Interim President Katherine Douglas has been discussing options with SUNY leaders daily as they prepared for this possibility. Discussions about how to roll out these programs are also happening daily as part of the college’s task force on coronavirus.

City University of New York schools are also making the switch. 

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
