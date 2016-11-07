Buddy Benches Installed on Greece Elementary Playgrounds

Students at elementary schools across Greece now have a special way to signal when they're feeling left out or sad.

The district has installed "Buddy Benches" at all 11 of its elementary school playgrounds.

District counselor Deb Salamone says students are encouraged to sit on the bench when they need a friend.

"It's building empathy in our kids which is so incredibly needed and so helpful for them to be able to see, here's how you help somebody; here's what I can do. Not only are you showing empathy, it shows you that I have strengths and I have this skill and it feels good when I help somebody."

The Buddy Benches were donated by the Hunter Resch Foundation.

Hunter was a first grader at Paddy Hill Elementary School when he was killed a murder suicide in 2010.

A special dedication ceremony is planned for Tuesday morning.