Saturday is American Graduate Day on WXXI-TV

For the third consecutive year, WXXI will play its part in bolstering graduation rates in Rochester and across the country. WXXI will air the American Graduate Day 2014 broadcast on WXXI-TV starting at 11 a.m. The day-long broadcast celebrates the work being done across the country that helps youth stay on track to college and career success.

American Graduate Day 2014 will be anchored by “Stories of Champions”, a series of one-minute profiles that will spotlight individuals in local communities across the country helping to keep students in school. Locally, WXXI will highlight the Rochester City School District’s Universal PreK program, Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection, Homework Hotline, Rochester Dial-A-Teacher, and other local initiatives.



