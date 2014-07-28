Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Allendale Columbia/RCSD Partnership
The unique "Summer Leap" program partnership between the Allendale Columbia School and RCSD School Number 17, involving first and second graders which started this summer, will now continue throughout the academic year.
Our guests describe the positive impact not just on the children, but on the teachers, who have rediscovered their love of their chosen profession during a time when they would normally be on vacation.
Mike Gee, head of Allendale Columbia School
Amy Oliveri, assistant director of "Summer Leap"