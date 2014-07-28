© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Allendale Columbia/RCSD Partnership

WXXI News | By Frank Cegelski
Published July 28, 2014 at 2:36 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The unique "Summer Leap" program partnership between the Allendale Columbia School and  RCSD School Number 17,  involving first and second graders which started this summer, will now continue throughout the academic year.

Our guests describe the positive impact not just on the children, but on the teachers, who have  rediscovered their love of their chosen profession during a time when they would normally be on vacation.

Mike Gee, head of Allendale Columbia School

Amy Oliveri, assistant director of "Summer Leap"

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester City School Districteducation1