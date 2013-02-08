© 2021 WXXI News
Need To Know Rochester: The Business Section

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published February 8, 2013 at 9:00 PM EST

Matt Daneman from the Democrat & Chronicle discusses the business headlines of the week including a possible Seneca Nation casino in Rochester, news on the Sibley Building, and state funding for the Eastman Business Park.

http://youtu.be/JguxI2r5mAo

