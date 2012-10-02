© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Need to Know Rochester: Business Section 9/28/12

WXXI News | By Scott Fybush
Published October 2, 2012 at 10:30 AM EDT

Democrat and Chronicle business reporter Matt Daneman joined WXXI’s Scott Fybush for a discussion of the latest unemployment numbers, the Rochester business outlook for 2013, and the latest news from Kodak, which is stretching out its bankruptcy process and shedding its consumer printer business.

