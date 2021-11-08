© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Connections: Debating tax breaks for developers in the City of Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST
Rochester City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to reauthorize a tax break that critics say has over-inflated luxury apartments downtown. It's not a sexy name: it's called 485-a, and it's designed to spur new development.

Mayor-elect Malik Evans said on Connections last week that he had problems with the legislation in the past, but it has been amended and improved. Other members of council question just how much it has improved, and critics continue to allege that this law offers a way for luxury developers to leave taxpayers covering their bills.

Our guests debate it:

