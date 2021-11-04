© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Connections: Exploring faith-based approaches to racial justice

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How can faith leaders and members of their congregations engage in racial justice work?

We're joined by Reverend Myra Brown and her colleague Ruth Marchetti to discuss it that question. They also preview this evening’s inaugural Dr. Marvin L. Krier Mich Memorial Lecture, "The Movement Toward Racial Justice: A Faith-Based and Grassroots Framework" at St. John Fisher College.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack