Connections: Discussing Rochester's proposed Food Policy Council
In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, editor David Andreatta detailed plans for a proposed Food Policy Council in Rochester. The council would address the city’s so-called food swamp – “an urban area with an abundance of food that is unhealthy and where healthy food is hard to find or afford.” Food swamps can lead to systemic unequal access to food, perpetuating the structural inequalities that already exist in a community.
So what would a Food Policy Council do? How would it work? Our guests discuss those questions and more:
- David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine
- Mark Winne, senior advisor to the Food Policy Networks
- Mike Bulger, healthy communities project coordinator for Common Ground Health
- Luvene Ford, tenant association president at Keeler Park Apartments, and member of the Food Policy Council planning team