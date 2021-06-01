Connections: Discussing Rochester's proposed Food Policy Council

In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, editor David Andreatta detailed plans for a proposed Food Policy Council in Rochester. The council would address the city’s so-called food swamp – “an urban area with an abundance of food that is unhealthy and where healthy food is hard to find or afford.” Food swamps can lead to systemic unequal access to food, perpetuating the structural inequalities that already exist in a community.

So what would a Food Policy Council do? How would it work? Our guests discuss those questions and more: