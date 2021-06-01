© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing Rochester's proposed Food Policy Council

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In a recent piece for CITY Magazine, editor David Andreatta detailed plans for a proposed Food Policy Council in Rochester. The council would address the city’s so-called food swamp – “an urban area with an abundance of food that is unhealthy and where healthy food is hard to find or afford.” Food swamps can lead to systemic unequal access to food, perpetuating the structural inequalities that already exist in a community.

So what would a Food Policy Council do? How would it work? Our guests discuss those questions and more:

  • David Andreatta, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Mark Winne, senior advisor to the Food Policy Networks
  • Mike Bulger, healthy communities project coordinator for Common Ground Health
  • Luvene Ford, tenant association president at Keeler Park Apartments, and member of the Food Policy Council planning team

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
