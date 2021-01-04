Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Assessing President-elect Biden's selections for Cabinet positions
President-elect Biden has been unveiling his selections for various Cabinet positions. The response has varied, depending on the choice. Biden selected former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack to be the Secretary of Agriculture; Vilsack held that position for all eight years that Biden was vice president. Tom Philpott of "Mother Jones" wrote that this was a chance to bring new energy to an important position, but instead, Biden delivered "stale white bread."
On the other hand, Biden's selection of Rep. Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member from New Mexico, would represent a historic change. Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to serve as a Cabinet secretary.
Our guests look ahead:
- Ronalyn Pollack, executive director of the Native American Cultural Center in Rochester
- Tom Philpott, journalist with "Mother Jones"
- Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity