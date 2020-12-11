© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Connections: How NYS coronavirus policy is affecting struggling areas

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

During his press briefing on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made announcements regarding vaccine distribution in New York State, and said that barbershops and salons will be allowed to reopen. We summarize his press briefing and update our listeners on the coronavirus response in the state.

Then, critics of state policy argue that it has disproportionately affected areas that were already struggling economically. Leading the calls for a new approach is the vice president of Rochester City Council, Willie Lightfoot, who is also a professional barber. He brings us up-to-date on the latest developments, including Friday's news.  Our guest:

  • Willie Lightfoot, vice president of Rochester City Council, and president of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA), Inc.

