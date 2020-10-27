Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Shauna O'Toole, candidate for the 54th State Senate District
We hear from Shauna O'Toole, who is running for the 54th State Senate District. Her opponent, Senator Pamela Helming, declined to join the conversation. Our guest:
- Shauna O'Toole, Democratic candidate for the 54th State Senate District