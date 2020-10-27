Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Judge Christopher Ciaccio, candidate for Surrogate Court
We're joined by Judge Christopher Ciaccio, who is running for Surrogate Court. His opponent, Elena Cariola, declined to join us.
We talk to Ciaccio about his work on the bench. Our guest:
- Judge Christopher Ciaccio, candidate for Surrogate Court