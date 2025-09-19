© 2025 WXXI News
With repair work complete, traffic is crossing the Gillett Road bridge in Ogden again

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:35 PM EDT
An aerial view of the Gillett Road bridge in Ogden while crews were still repairing it.
An aerial view of the Gillett Road bridge in Ogden while crews were still repairing it.

The Gillett Road Bridge in the town of Ogden is once again open to traffic.

The bridge is owned by rail company CSX and it passes over a defunct railbed. The state shut the span down in December 2023 after inspectors determined it was not structurally sound.

CSX had resisted repairing the bridge, but it relented after public pressure from Ogden town leaders and public safety officials. Monroe County had also threatened to sue the company if it didn't fix the bridge.

The Gillett Road bridge was closed after the state Department of Transportation issued two "red flag" warnings about the structural integrity of its supports. CSX removed its rails beneath the bridge many years ago.

"It’s official—what was once a roadblock is now a milestone," Ogden Supervisor Mike Zale said in a news release. "And we are thrilled to have had a hand in providing it to our residents."

The company's contractors started the repair work in June. It is now complete, and the bridge has passed state and county inspections.
