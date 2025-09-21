© 2025 WXXI News
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bill banning law enforcement and ICE from wearing masks

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 21, 2025 at 8:47 AM EDT

Federal immigration agents and other law enforcement officials will be banned from covering their faces under a new bill in California.

Ayesha Rascoe
