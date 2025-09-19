In a small town, an unlikely trio attempts to bridge the political divide

WXXI News

In the town of West Bloomfield, a longtime Republican Trump supporter is working alongside two unlikely allies: a pair of Democrats who disagree with him on many issues.

Tim Schiefen is an auto mechanic who argues that, yes, Trump supporters and Democrats can co-exist -- even get to like one another.

When Schiefen felt shut out by the Republican Party in his desire to run for town supervisor, he called the Democrats. To his surprise, they took his call, and now he's campaigning for supervisor while supporting two Democrats who are running for town board.

Our guests will discuss getting past their differences; the importance of getting to know people in real life, not just on screens; and political alliances in the age of division.

In studio:

