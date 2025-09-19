© 2025 WXXI News
In a small town, an unlikely trio attempts to bridge the political divide

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a light blue cardigan sweater, white t-shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a grey button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short grey hair, a grey goatee and is wearing a white t-shirt; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a white t-shirt.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Birgit Coffey, (background) Tim Schiefen and Julie Eveleigh with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, September 19
WXXI News

In the town of West Bloomfield, a longtime Republican Trump supporter is working alongside two unlikely allies: a pair of Democrats who disagree with him on many issues.

Tim Schiefen is an auto mechanic who argues that, yes, Trump supporters and Democrats can co-exist -- even get to like one another.

When Schiefen felt shut out by the Republican Party in his desire to run for town supervisor, he called the Democrats. To his surprise, they took his call, and now he's campaigning for supervisor while supporting two Democrats who are running for town board.

Our guests will discuss getting past their differences; the importance of getting to know people in real life, not just on screens; and political alliances in the age of division.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
