Connections: How has the pandemic impacted bed and breakfasts?
We continue our series of conversations about the impact the pandemic has had on businesses. Bed and breakfasts owners are working to adapt to the current situation, while also preparing for the months ahead.
This hour, we talk with innkeepers in different parts of our area about how the pandemic has affected their businesses, and how they think the industry could change in the longer term. Our guests:
- Richard Trayford, co-owner of Letchworth Farm Bed and Breakfast
- Susan Alvarez, co-owner of the Edward Harris House Bed and Breakfast
- Rosemary Janofsky, innkeeper and proprietor of the Ellwanger Estate
- Robert St. John, innkeeper at Sutherland House Bed and Breakfast