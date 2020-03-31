We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.
Connections: Astrophysicist Adam Frank on how the pandemic is a fire drill for climate change
Astrophysicist Adam Frank says this pandemic is a fire drill for climate change. Writing for NBC News, Frank says we're re-learning just how fragile life is. We have not conquered risk and uncertainty, much to our horror. But we are also learning how quickly we can mobilize to confront an emergency.
We discuss the painful lessons that can shape how our civilization deals with threats going forward. Our guest:
- Adam Frank, astrophysicist at the University of Rochester