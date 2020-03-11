Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing Elizabeth Warren's exit from the presidential race
Senator Elizabeth Warren’s loss in the presidential primary stings for many voters who have long hoped to see a woman in the White House. There has been heated debate about sexism and misogyny in the campaign, and in the results.
Our guests discuss their reaction to another woman’s exit from the race:
- Jen Lunsford, attorney with Segar & Sciortino, and current candidate for the 135th Assembly District
- Tianna Mañón, political analyst and media specialist
- Laurel Elder, professor of political science, co-chair of the Department of Sociology, and coordinator of legal studies at Hartwick College