Connections: Discussing zoning principles outlined in Rochester's Comprehensive Plan
The City of Rochester’s Comprehensive Plan, “Rochester 2034,” provides an extensive outline of principles that could shape the city’s growth over the next 15 years. A key piece of the plan is zoning laws.
This hour, we get into the weeds with zoning experts to address how to update zoning and land use regulations to create a more equitable city. Our guests:
- Matthew Denker, developer with LBLD Living
- Amber Powers, co-founder of Taproot Collective, and zoning enthusiast
- Jason Haremza, planner and urbanist
*The City of Rochester was invited to join this conversation, but declined the opportunity to participate.