Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing zoning principles outlined in Rochester's Comprehensive Plan

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

The City of Rochester’s Comprehensive Plan, “Rochester 2034,” provides an extensive outline of principles that could shape the city’s growth over the next 15 years. A key piece of the plan is zoning laws.

This hour, we get into the weeds with zoning experts to address how to update zoning and land use regulations to create a more equitable city. Our guests:

*The City of Rochester was invited to join this conversation, but declined the opportunity to participate.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
