Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Local farmers react to Bloomberg's comments about farmers and American workers
Michael Bloomberg is taking criticism for his comments about farmers and American workers. His campaign says he was taken out of context. Farmers respond that their work is not as simple as Bloomberg described.
We discuss the dignity of work and the challenge of farming with our guests:
- Christopher Missick, owner and winemaker for Bellangelo winery
- Ruth Blackwell, owner of Mud Creek Farm
- Matt Kelly, Finger Lakes farmer