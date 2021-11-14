-
ConnectionsHow has the pandemic affected small farms? According to many local farmers and their customers, the past year has highlighted the importance of sourcing…
-
The owners of an area farm say the nation needs to strike a balance between public health concerns and getting the economy going again, as many farms…
-
Michael Bloomberg is taking criticism for his comments about farmers and American workers. His campaign says he was taken out of context. Farmers respond…
-
The 800-pound butter sculpture that was on display at the New York State Fair isn't one, gigantic, solid slab of butter.It was sculpted around a hollow,…
-
There are about 20 people in a basement conference room at the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center, sipping coffee and playing an introductory…
-
ConnectionsThe New York Times recently published a piece describing the kinds of regulations under which farmers and small businesses work. It sparked conversations…
-
ConnectionsIs New York State spending enough on food from local farms? A new report from the New York Academy of Medicine and the American Farmland Trust says the…
-
ConnectionsLocal farms are uniting to bring more people into their CSAs. Soon enough, we'll see asparagus leading the spring crop, and CSAs will be in full swing.Our…
-
You've probably enjoyed the mild early winter weather, and we know winter is coming. For area farmers, an extended fall allowed many to recoup crops…
-
A new online magazine called Boomtown Table launched December 7. It covers food, agricultural issues, drink, and more. We go inside the planning and the…